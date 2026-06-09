Woman accused of fatal beach toll booth crash held without bond until trial

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The woman accused of crashing into a beach tool booth, killing the worker inside, will stay in jail until her trial.

It was an emotional day in court for the family of Tammie Joe Baker, a Volusia County woman who was killed last week when a car slammed into the beach toll booth she was working in.

The sheriff’s office said Deanna Harrell caused the crash.

“I just wanted her to see part of the family that she affected for the rest of our lives,” said Louella McBride.

Footage from cameras at nearby condos shows the crash happening. Deputies said minutes before that, multiple 911 callers reported the truck Harrell was in driving recklessly and going the wrong way.

Harrell was in court for a bond hearing but her defense attorney didn’t present an argument.

“The defense is not objecting to the pre trial detention hearing this afternoon and we stipulate that if the state were to present evidence, that they would be able to meet the standard of the statute,” said defense attorney Sarah Moore.

The tragic accident at the Dunlawton Beach approach has already led to county leaders testing out new safety options and barriers in front of booths. Baker’s family is also working with the county on a permanent memorial and to possibly rename the approach after her.

“She wouldn’t want me to have anger and hurt in my heart over this. At the same time, we would like to see justice done,” said Shawn Baker, Tammie Jo’s son.

Baker’s family will present their plans for a memorial to the county council on July 7th.

Harrell will be back in court on June 23.

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