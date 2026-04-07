Distracted driving crashes surge in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Distracted driving is one of the most common causes of crashes.

This behavior led to more than 50,000 crashes in Florida last year, with more than 300 deaths.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are now cracking down.

Troopers say distracted driving is only getting worse across Florida.

The numbers show that a crash happens every 44 seconds in Florida, and one in seven crashes involves distracted drivers.

Florida Highway safety motor vehicles say citations for texting and driving have increased 45% since 2021.

However, for three years now, a hands-free driving bill has stalled in the Florida legislature.

Supporters say the bill is necessary for safer roads, but opponents argue it goes too far.

The most recent effort failed in committee this session.

Troopers say while phones are the biggest concern, they are far from the only distraction.

See more in the video above.

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