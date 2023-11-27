‘Do the most good’: Salvation Army kicks off 133rd Red Kettle campaign

ORLANDO, Fla. — People looking to help the needy while they are out shopping this holiday season should look out for the famous red kettles.

The Salvation Army kicked off its 133rd Red Kettle campaign on Thanksgiving.

The organization said donations have declined in recent years.

They blame the pandemic, inflation, and fewer people carrying cash.

The organization is now accepting donations through checks, or digitally with Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal and Venmo.

