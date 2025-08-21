4-year-old boy hospitalized after being hit by stray bullet in Apopka neighborhood

APOPKA, Fla. — A 4-year-old boy is in the hospital after being struck by a stray bullet during a shootout at a mobile home park in Apopka, investigators said.

It happened Tuesday evening at the Rock Springs Mobile Home Park, off Rock Springs Road.

New surveillance video obtained by Channel 9 shows investigators canvassing the neighborhood as they searched for whoever opened fire in the middle of the street.

“These kids were all out here playing, out of the sudden, they hear gun shots,” said John Lovelace, who lives a few homes down from where the shootout happened.

The shooting left bullet holes in nearby homes, and residents said it happened just before 6 p.m. after they heard an argument break out.

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Apopka police officers were both on scene. “We just don’t feel safe around here. We are looking for lots to rent now,” said another resident who passed by.

Neighbors said children often play outside in the neighborhood, which raises concerns for many families.

“The kids aren’t safe in this neighborhood. Just a few weeks ago another kid was hit by a drunk driver,” Lovelace said. “People need to grow up and stop putting our kids at risk.”

Maria Becerra lives across from where the little boy lives, and said she knows his family. “I noticed there were so many police vehicles… then as I passed by, I saw my neighbor’s car,” Becerra said. “It’s concerning to think about it because this could’ve happened to any of our children here.”

Becerra said the boy’s family has been at the hospital since the shooting. Channel 9 has reached out to both Apopka police and the sheriff’s office for updates.

