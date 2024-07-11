Do statins cause dementia? Local cardiologist reacts

ORLANDO, Fla. — Do statins cause dementia? Millions of patients in the U.S. take the medication to help lower cholesterol levels.

Some researchers have raised the question of whether that type of drug later causes cognitive impairment.

Dr. Rajesh Shah, an interventional cardiologist at Advent Health in Central Florida, said the recent concern from researchers could be linked to an aging population.

“As our population gets older, there are more people with cognitive impairment and more people on statin therapy,” Dr. Shah said. “There has been some loose associations of the use of statin therapy and cognitive impairment.”

He said while few studies have shown a loose connection, the overall majority of patients using statins benefit. Still, he said more research needs to be done.

“Ultimately, we need larger, robust studies to determine if there is a true association between statin therapy and cognitive impairment,” Dr. Shah said.

75-year-old Margaret Brennan has used statins for more than 30 years. She believes at one point, the medication saved her from a stroke.

“He said, in fact, I think that the statins really protected you, and the vessels in your brain were very helpful to you, and you didn’t have a stroke,” Brennan said.

Brennan said she understands the risk of taking any medication. She went on to say she trusts the treatment plan her doctor said is best for her.

“They say it could be dementia,” Brennan said. “I really don’t think so. I really have benefitted from them. I’m grateful that I’m on them.”

With taking any medication, Dr. Shah said it’s also important for patients to live a healthy lifestyle so the medication can work to its full potential. He said patients should exercise regularly and eat properly.

