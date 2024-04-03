Do you have unclaimed property in Florida? Here’s how to check

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — More than $33 million in unclaimed property was returned to Floridians in March, state officials said.

In the Orlando area alone, nearly $6 million was put back into the hands of Central Floridians.

But there’s still plenty more out there, Florida CFO Jimmy Patronis said.

He is encouraging Floridians to check if the state is holding funds that belong to them.

“I want every cent of unclaimed property to be returned to its rightful owner as quickly as possible. An estimated one in five Floridians has unclaimed property just waiting to be claimed,” Patronis said.

The state has set up a website that makes it easy for anyone to check.

State officials define unclaimed property as a financial asset that is unknown or lost, or has been left inactive, unclaimed, or abandoned by its owner.

They said the most common types of unclaimed property include:

Dormant bank accounts

Unclaimed insurance proceeds

Stocks

Dividends

Uncashed checks

Deposits

Credit balances and refunds

Click here to begin searching for any unclaimed property you may have in the state of Florida.

