Do you know him? Police trying to identify a man who exposed himself

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman on Monday night.

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. behind Froggers Grill and Bar on 27 Alafaya Woods Boulevard.

Police described the suspect as a black man with a slender build and approximately 20 to 30 years old.

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Police kill man who shot at them at Melbourne apartment complex

If you can identify the suspect, contact Officer Korey Waldrop at 407-971-5700 or Kwaldrop@cityofoviedo.net.

See the map below of the scene.

We want to identify this man who exposed himself to a woman behind the Froggers on Alafaya Woods Blvd. If you know who he is, please contact Officer Korey Waldrop at 407-971-5700 or email kwaldrop@cityofoviedo.net. pic.twitter.com/Xuoq8AaggO — OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) June 26, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group