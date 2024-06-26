Do you know him? Police trying to identify a man who exposed himself

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman on Monday night.
Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. behind Froggers Grill and Bar on 27 Alafaya Woods Boulevard.
Police described the suspect as a black man with a slender build and approximately 20 to 30 years old.
If you can identify the suspect, contact Officer Korey Waldrop at 407-971-5700 or Kwaldrop@cityofoviedo.net.
We want to identify this man who exposed himself to a woman behind the Froggers on Alafaya Woods Blvd. If you know who he is, please contact Officer Korey Waldrop at 407-971-5700 or email kwaldrop@cityofoviedo.net. pic.twitter.com/Xuoq8AaggO— OviedoPolice (@OviedoPD) June 26, 2024
