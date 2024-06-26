Local

Do you know him? Police trying to identify a man who exposed himself

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Do you know him? Police are looking for a man who exposed himself (Oviedo Police Department )

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

OVIEDO, Fla. — Oviedo Police are attempting to identify a man who is accused of exposing himself to a woman on Monday night. 

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Police said the incident happened around 11 p.m. behind Froggers Grill and Bar on 27 Alafaya Woods Boulevard. 

Police described the suspect as a black man with a slender build and approximately 20 to 30 years old. 

Read: LIVE UPDATES: Police kill man who shot at them at Melbourne apartment complex

If you can identify the suspect, contact Officer Korey Waldrop at 407-971-5700 or Kwaldrop@cityofoviedo.net.  

See the map below of the scene.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com

Beatriz Oliveira is a Content Creator for WFTV.com.

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read