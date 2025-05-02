Deputies save boy with disabilities who wandered into pond near Osceola County home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A boy with disabilities is back home after Osceola County deputies rescued him from the water.

Deputies responded to a call about the 3-year-old after he wandered from his home.

Officials said the boy was later spotted playing in a retention pond.

Deputies pulled him from the water and reunited him with his family.

This comes after a string of accidental drownings late last year in Central Florida.a

