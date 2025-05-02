Deputies save boy with disabilities who wandered into pond near Osceola County home

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A boy with disabilities is back home after Osceola County deputies rescued him from the water.
Deputies responded to a call about the 3-year-old after he wandered from his home.
Officials said the boy was later spotted playing in a retention pond.
Deputies pulled him from the water and reunited him with his family.
This comes after a string of accidental drownings late last year in Central Florida.a
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2025 Cox Media Group