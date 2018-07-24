Do you own this puppy? Orlando police search for dog's human

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for the owner of a puppy found wandering Tuesday around a busy intersection.
Police said on Twitter that the dog was found near Curry Ford and Oxalis roads.
Someone found the animal and flagged down a police officer, who brought it to a police substation.
The puppy has no caller and no chip.
A sergeant with the force is offering the puppy a forever home if the owner doesn’t come forward.
This sweet boy was found wandering around in Curry Ford/Oxalis Rd area. A bystander flagged down CSO Maria Lopez, who took him to an OPD substation. He has no collar and no chip and we are wondering where his owner is. If that's you, call 321-235-5300.
Sgt. Cody Jackson has offered to give the pup a forever home if the owner doesn't come forward. If you are this pet's human, call 321-235-5300.
