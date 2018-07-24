  • Do you own this puppy? Orlando police search for dog's human

    By: Monique Valdes

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando police are searching for the owner of a puppy found wandering Tuesday around a busy intersection. 

    Police said on Twitter that the dog was found near Curry Ford and Oxalis roads. 

    Someone found the animal and flagged down a police officer, who brought it to a police substation. 

    The puppy has no caller and no chip. 

    A sergeant with the force is offering the puppy a forever home if the owner doesn’t come forward. 

