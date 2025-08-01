ORLANDO, Fla. — ‘Dog Days of Summer’ celebrates FDLE’s 10 K-9 teams, which specialize in electronic storage, firearms, and explosives detection, crucial for safeguarding Floridians and visitors.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) has launched its ‘Dog Days of Summer’ social media campaign from August 1 to August 10 to showcase the department’s K-9 teams and their handlers.

The campaign will be proudly shared on FDLE’s Facebook, X, and Instagram pages, highlighting the important roles these K-9 teams play in assisting, and agents are excited to showcase their incredible work to everyone.

Among the featured K-9s are Gatsby, a Yellow Labrador assigned to Capitol Police Officer William Boyer, who detects explosives in vehicles and mail trucks entering the Capitol.

Hunter, a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, works with Officer Getavius Zachary to search state office areas for explosives.

Laya, a Golden Retriever born in Colombia, is trained to detect explosive materials and recover firearms and ammunition, working alongside Officer Travis Tharp.

Cirill, another Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix, is certified in explosive detection and partners with Officer Jonathan Crawley.

The regional teams include Joze, a German Shorthaired Pointer in Pensacola, certified in electronic storage detection and works with Special Agent Vannessa Carmona.

Rocket, a Black Labrador in Tallahassee, transitioned from a service dog to an electronic detection K-9, partnering with Special Agent Aida Limongi.

Zeus, assigned to the Jacksonville Regional Operations Center, supports the Cyber/Hi-Tech Crimes Squad with Special Agent Supervisor Garrett Carlisle.

Ruby, a silver English Labrador, is part of the Orlando Cybercrime Task Force with Agent Georgie Torres, specializing in electronic storage detection.

Layla, an American Labrador in Tampa Bay, joined FDLE in 2022 and works with Special Agent Supervisor Ritchie Kaplan in electronic storage detection.

Cache, a black English Labrador in Fort Myers, partners with Special Agent Justin Gilmer, who also focuses on electronic storage detection.

The “Dog Days of Summer” campaign offers the public a chance to learn more about FDLE’s K-9 teams and their contributions to law enforcement, with updates available on the department’s social media platforms.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group