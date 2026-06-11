Dog known as ‘Grey Ghost of Split Oak’ survived alone in Split Oak Forest for more than a month

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before he was Casper, he was known as the “Grey Ghost of Split Oak.”

For more than a month, the 5-year-old large-breed dog survived alone in southeast Orlando’s Split Oak Forest, appearing in brief sightings and on trail cameras before volunteers were finally able to rescue him in December.

Grey Ghost of Split Oak A trail camera captured Casper while he was surviving alone in Split Oak Forest in December 2025.

Now, Casper’s story is helping other rescue dogs get the care they need.

According to Happy Trails Animal Rescue, Casper was first spotted in the Split Oak wilderness area in early November but was too scared to let people get near him.

Volunteers used humane traps and trail cameras before Casper was finally rescued the next month.

“When he was finally rescued in December 2025, he was covered in ticks, had bite wounds, and his eyes were badly infected,” Erin Swilley, founder of Happy Trails Animal Rescue, said in a news release.

After receiving medical treatment and spending time in boarding care, Casper entered a foster-to-adopt home in March.

But the rescue said Casper’s transition into home life came with another challenge: severe separation anxiety tied to his past trauma.

According to Happy Trails, Casper escaped standard crates and even learned how to open doors, creating safety concerns when he was left alone.

The rescue recently launched a campaign to pay for a professional train-and-board program and specialized crate for Casper.

Before the campaign reached its goal, an anonymous donor stepped in and fully funded the roughly $3,000 needed for Casper’s training and equipment, the rescue said.

Casper 'The Grey Ghost' Casper, a dog once known as the “Grey Ghost of Split Oak,” inspired a matching donation challenge after being rescued from Split Oak Forest.

That same donor has now pledged to match the next $1,500 raised in Casper’s honor, with the money going toward care, training and support for other rescue dogs.

“Casper has already overcome so much,” Swilley said. “He survived the wilderness. He survived injuries and infection. And despite the odds, he found a family committed to giving him a permanent home.”

Happy Trails Animal Rescue said the matching challenge is live now.

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