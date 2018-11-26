Dog left bleeding on roadside rescued by Seminole County deputies

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old Lab/boxer mix named Vader is happy and healthy thanks to two Seminole County Sheriff’s Office deputies who found him bleeding on the roadside after he was hit by a car.
On Sept. 25, a work crew at Katherine Mishon’s home left a backyard gate open and Vader ran out.
Vader managed to get to Aloma Avenue, where he was struck by a car.
Deputy Deborah Kjacibs said she was on her way home after an off-duty detail when she spotted the black dog on the side of the road.
“The dog was not in good shape,” Kjacibs said.
Deputy Gio Medina arrived to assist Kjacibs.
Mishon found her way to the scene while searching for Vader.
“There was a bunch a light in the middle of Aloma,” she said. “The dog had blood that was pouring out onto him, and he (Deputy Medina) said nothing and continued to help.”
“She started screaming, ’Is that my dog? Is that my dog?’” Medina said.
Vader was stabilized at a nearby veterinarian’s office but was later taken to an animal hospital.
For almost a month, Katherine and her brother nursed Vader back to health.
“Everyone was there to help and go the extra mile,” she said. “They didn’t have to do anything thing for this poor dog sitting in the street.”
Katherine said the kindness of the deputies has stayed with her.
