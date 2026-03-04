Deputies are investigating a shooting at a local bar in Cocoa

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide shooting that took place early on March 1, 2026, at Ace’s Bar, located at 1505 West King Street in Cocoa.

Deputies responded to the bar around 2:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a person being shot.

According to BCSO, when they arrived on scene, they found 22-year-old J’Lyn Gordon from Vero Beach suffering from life-threatening injuries.

Deputies, along with Brevard County Fire Rescue, rendered aid to the victim before he was transported to Holmes Regional Medical Center.

Gordon was later pronounced dead by the medical staff.

According to deputies, the shooting took place in the parking lot of Ace’s and remains an active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO.

