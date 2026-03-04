Volusia deputy shot in the line of duty released from hospital

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Volusia County deputy who was shot in the line of duty has been released from the hospital.

Volusia County Deputy Jose Rivera was shot twice, including a bullet that struck his body camera, while responding to a home in Deltona on Monday.

Officials said Luis Diaz Polanco opened fire on two deputies as they arrived at his home investigating a battery call.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday that they say shows Polanco bursting out of the home and firing multiple rounds at the deputies.

During the shooting, Deputy Rivera was struck in the shoulder and his leg, but a third shot hit his chest-mounted body camera.

Chitwood credited the equipment with preventing a fatal injury.

“If you don’t believe in God, when you look at a gunfight that’s occurring less than six feet away, and this thing that nobody likes to wear is dead center, it absolutely saves his life,” Chitwood said.

Deputy Rivera was rushed to Halifax Health Medical Center for treatment.

Deputy Rivera was released Wednesday and plans to meet with family and others at Dewey Boster Park in Deltona.

Deputy Rivera was released Wednesday and plans to meet with family and others at Dewey Boster Park in Deltona.

