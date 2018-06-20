Dog, rabbit removed from home after apparent murder-suicide, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide.
Officers were called to a home on Essex Road on Tuesday evening for a well-being check. No one was inside the home, but officers and firefighters breached the front door, investigators said.
Once inside, they found a dog at the foot of the bed and two people on the bed, as well as a pet rabbit in the home, police said.
Officers found Mellissa Rosa Vayda Henry, 46, and Thomas Pulcrano, 55, dead from gunshot wounds, police said. Pulcrano had a handgun in his hand, police said.
The pair’s landlord told investigators the two had health problems, police said.
