Dog, rabbit removed from home after apparent murder-suicide, police say

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Officers with the Daytona Beach Police Department are investigating a murder-suicide. 

    Officers were called to a home on Essex Road on Tuesday evening for a well-being check. No one was inside the home, but officers and firefighters breached the front door, investigators said.

    Once inside, they found a dog at the foot of the bed and two people on the bed, as well as a pet rabbit in the home, police said.

    Officers found Mellissa Rosa Vayda Henry, 46, and Thomas Pulcrano, 55, dead from gunshot wounds, police said. Pulcrano had a handgun in his hand, police said.

    The pair’s landlord told investigators the two had health problems, police said. 

