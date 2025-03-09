DogFest Orlando held to help place service dogs for free

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A special canine event was held in Winter Park Saturday as DogFest Orlando took over Shady Park.

The event raises money for Canine Companions, whose mission is to place service dogs with people with disabilities for free.

“Having a dog there you can rely on to not only pick up items for you or help open doors or even just general walking, it just provides such a great independence for people,” said Canine Companions spokesman Adam Goldman.

Canine Companions has placed nearly 8,200 dogs with people since it started 50 years ago

