DOJ: Mexican National pleads guilty to illegally reentering the U.S.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A Mexican national living in Orlando could now be headed to prison.

44-year-old Daniel Hernandez-Casiano has pleaded guilty to a federal charge of illegal reentry by a previously deported alien.

According to court records, Hernandez-Casiana was found in the United States on January 9 after being arrested and convicted on state charges for possession of fentanyl and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

He had been removed from the United States to Mexico on three previous occasions.

Now, Hernandez-Casiano is facing a sentence of up to 20 years in federal prison.

His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November 4.

The case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Marshals Service.

United States Attorney Stephanie McNeff is prosecuting the case.

