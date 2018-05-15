  • Dolphin bitten by shark recovers at SeaWorld

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Atlantic bottlenose dolphin attacked by a shark continues to recover at SeaWorld Orlando, officials said.

    The dolphin passed its hearing test, according to a news release from SeaWorld on Monday.

    Hearing is crucial for dolphins because it helps them hunt, navigate and avoid predators.

    “Hearing tests are incredibly important, since dolphins depend on hearing to survive in their natural environment,” said Dr. Lara Croft with SeaWorld Orlando.

    The dolphin was rescued from Ponte Vedra Beach in St. Johns County in March and has been at SeaWorld ever since. 

    SeaWorld veterinarians and the Animal Rescue Team have been treating the dolphin with antibiotics, dewormers, anti-inflammatories, physical therapy and wound care. 

    One it gains some weight and gets some of its strength back, it can be returned to the ocean. 

