Don Julio restaurant chain expands to Sanford

Don Julio Restaurant Group will open a Don Julio Mexican Kitchen & Tequila Bar in Sanford in 2025.

The brand is one of four under the Orlando-headquartered group’s umbrella. The others are Hot Taco Street Taqueria, Pisco Peruvian Gastrobar and Pisco Express.

Until recently, founder and CEO Florencio Rodriguez leased the spaces where his restaurants are. That changed when he bought the property at 2900 S. Orlando Drive in Sanford for $1.85 million last August.

