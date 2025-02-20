‘Don’t Click’: Officials warn Florida drivers over rise in unpaid toll scams

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers around Florida may have seen billboards warning about scams involving allegedly unpaid tolls.

It’s a growing scam, and officials are warning residents not to click on the links.

Several agencies are now working together to make people aware of this problem.

Transportation leaders say the text may look official, claiming you have a balance. They say payment should be made immediately to avoid late fees or possible legal action.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority says it will never request payment via text.

