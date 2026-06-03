Don’t miss the “Queen of the Night” cactus bloom at Mead Botanical Garden

WINTER PARK, Fla. — A rare nighttime bloom is expected to draw visitors to Mead Botanical Garden in Winter Park on Wednesday evening.

The garden said its “Queen of the Night” cactus is expected to bloom beginning just before sunset June 3, with flowers fully opening shortly after sunset.

Mead Botanical Garden Cactus Bloom

The bloom is expected to be visible near the front of the garden, immediately to the left after entering the gates.

Garden staff said they plan to illuminate the display from sundown to 10 p.m., weather permitting.

The Queen of the Night is known for its large white flowers, which bloom at night and typically last only a short time.

Mead Botanical Garden said several smaller bloom waves have happened over the past few weeks, but Wednesday night is expected to be the major bloom night.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a flashlight, bug spray and water.

Mead Botanical Garden Cactus Bloom

Admission to the garden is free.

Mead Botanical Garden is located at 1300 S. Denning Drive in Winter Park.

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