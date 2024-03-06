Downtown Clermont lakefront boat dock’s new design unveiled

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Clermont has updated its vision for the Eighth Street Pier, where it wants to create a new downtown boat dock and a park.

Powell Studio Architecture has adjusted its original conceptual design from 2023 to go from 76 standard boat slips and eight jet ski slips to 28 boat slips, eight wake/ski boat slips and eight jet ski slips on Lake Minneola. The pier has been closed since 2022 due to structural issues.

The site also will feature the Meet Us in the Middle Plaza gathering area — the mid-point of the Florida Coast-to-Coast Connector trail — as well as a fishing pier, amphitheater-style greenspace and a restroom.

Water usage dispute in Clermont (WFTV)





