Downtown DeLand thrived with creativity during the Fall Festival of the Arts

DELAND, Fla. — The Fall Festival of the Arts took place in downtown DeLand, along Woodland Boulevard, over the weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

The festival showcased a diverse array of artworks, including murals, statues, paintings, and pottery.

The festival, often called a celebration in the ‘Athens of Florida,’ brought together a lively community of artists and art lovers. The event gave artists a platform not just to show their work but also to sell it directly to the public.

The streets of downtown DeLand became a vibrant hub of creativity, with art installations and performances adding to the lively atmosphere.

Families and visitors of all ages participated in activities, showcasing the festival’s wide appeal.

