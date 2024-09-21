Downtown home of Sly Fox, Jam-Eng sells amid bankruptcy

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The downtown building that houses Sly Fox Pub and Jam-Eng Caribbean & English Cuisine restaurant sold after two years of bankruptcy proceedings.

The building at 14 E. Washington St., at the corner of Orange Avenue, was sold for $4.5 million by 14 East Washington LLC, which was represented by Lori Patton as a trustee for the entity’s bankruptcy estate.

On Sunbiz.org, the LLC lists Antonio Romano as its manager. Patton was not immediately available for comment and reliable contact information was not available for Romano.

