Downtown Orlando bar to close after six years of business

ORLANDO, Fla. — Downtown Orlando bar Cocktails and Screams is closing after six years of business.

The Halloween-themed bar located at 39 W Pine St, Orlando, FL 32801, opened in 2020.

The bar’s owner stated that, due to rising fees and regulatory costs imposed by the city of Orlando, they had to make the difficult decision to close the bar.

Multiple bars in Downtown Orlando have recently closed due to the recent restrictions and tariffs.

The bar’s final night will be on March 20, 2026.

