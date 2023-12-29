Downtown Orlando prepares for busy New Year’s Eve party

ORLANDO, Fla. — Crowds are expected to pack into downtown Orlando this weekend for New Year’s Eve as businesses are ready to cash in.

“Wall Street has always been the center of the entertainment district,” owner of the Other Bar and Kevin O’ Ryans Kevin Little said.

This year it’s also the center of support for some downtown businesses.

“We depend on the revenue from nights like this,” Little said.

Little said many business owners hope the money made this weekend will carry them into the next.

It’s a weekend that will include seven bar options, seven DJs and a jumbo screen of the NYE ball drop, all in a one-block radius.

Smeed Zhitalia and Koram Miliar are in town with friends for the weekend. We caught them taking in the preparations underway on Wall Street.

“With like bars on both the sides,” Zhitalia said. “So, it looks amazing. And I’m sure that there’ll be loads and loads of people driving in this weekend to visit the New Year’s party.”

While guests make their New Year’s resolutions….

“My resolution for the last ten years… lose weight,” Miliar said.

Downtown businesses are hoping to do well.

“As business owners and the cost of everything going up these days. We need nights like this to survive,” Little said.

