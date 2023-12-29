Teen suspect in fatal shooting surrenders to Leesburg police

LEESBURG, Fla. — A teenager who’s accused of fatally shooting a man in Leesburg is in custody, police announced Friday afternoon.

Leesburg police officers were called to 1906 W. Main Street at approximately 8:45 p.m. Wednesday for reports of a shooting, according to the police department.

Multiple officers responded along with medics from Leesburg Fire-Rescue and Lake County EMS. They arrived to find one shooting victim on the ground, identified only as a male.

The victim was taken to UF Health Leesburg Hospital and pronounced dead there.

Detectives from the Leesburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

After executing a search warrant at the scene and interviewing multiple witnesses, police say they were able to identify 19-year-old Kevin Harrison as the person responsible for the shooting, but they weren’t immediately able to find him.

Police shared Harrison’s photograph on social media Thursday in an attempt to get the public to help locate him.

After two days on the run, police say Harrison turned himself in to authorities. He’s being held in the Lake County jail on no bond, charged with first-degree murder.

Police have not released any additional information on the sequence of events leading up to the shooting or what the motive might have been.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

