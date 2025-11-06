Downtown Sanford prepares for annual Sofas and Suds event

SANFORD, Fla. — Downtown Sanford is gearing up for the return of Sofas and Suds, a unique event featuring couch and recliner races, scheduled for Nov. 23.

This marks the 14th year of the event, where local businesses compete in a lively race using creatively customized couches. The event aims to bring the community together for an afternoon of fun and friendly competition.

The couch races involve teams of five people, with one person riding on the sofa at all times.

Teams are encouraged to get creative with their couch designs, adding to the spectacle of the event.

For those looking for a more laid-back competition, the recliner races offer a simpler format.

Teams of two, with one person pushing and the other riding, can participate without the need for a full team or a customized couch.

The event is organized by local business owners who host Sofas and Suds annually, drawing participants and spectators from across the region.

