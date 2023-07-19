Downtown Sanford visitors say their cars were unfairly towed

SANFORD, Fla. — People in downtown Sanford are frustrated after they said their cars were unfairly towed Tuesday night.

It happened at the lot on Second Avenue between Magnolia and Park.

Drivers said there weren’t given proper notice that the lot was “off limits”.

“It was without notice and we’ve had some very upset guests and regulars,” said Christina Hollerbach, with Hollerbach’s German Restaurant.

Even though it’s private property, the lot has offered free parking for people visiting downtown Sanford for years. But the lot started towing on Tuesday, and people were not happy, tagging profanity on one side of the lot and on the towing signs.

The lot owner, Mohamed Rashad, said people should shift their frustrations, and that the towing will continue.

Rashad said it’s a liability for him to keep the lot open, adding that he’s tried to get the lot fenced off, but says the city told him a fence is not allowed, adding he does not know when the signs were posted.

Businesses say the signs went up Tuesday morning. Hours later, at least three people had their cars towed.

That may have been a violation of state law, which requires signs be “continuously maintained on the property for not fewer than 24 hours before the towing or removal of any vehicles or vessels.”

The towing company said they did not know how many people were towed or whether

hey began towing in under 24 hours.

Sanford Mayor Art Woodruff called the incident unfortunate but said there are other options.

“We’ve opened several hundred spaces in the downtown area and working on a possible parking garage,” he said.

Meanwhile, businesses hope the incident won’t deter people from visiting downtown.

“There are growing pains and stuff happening but talk to people instead of giving people a bad experience when they come to our community, which is not what we want to happen,” Hollerbach said.

