Streetlights turned on in Sanford neighborhood after months of darkness

SANFORD, Fla. — The streets of the Washington Oaks neighborhood in Sanford finally have light.

For months, families said their streets were in complete darkness with no explanation or solution.

Mario Hicks and his community told Channel 9 they called and wrote their commissioner.

They said they also reached out to the city and FPL continuously without any concrete answers on what was being done.

“For us to have kids in this community to be in pitch darkness. Safety should be our number one concern, making sure nothing happens to our children, and our elderly,” Hicks said.

Crews showed up to the neighborhood on Tuesday, and the workers on site said the issue was caused by wires underground.

