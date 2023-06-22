Fire rips through home, kills several pets in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. — A man escaped his burning home in Sanford early Thursday.

The fire broke out shortly before 2:30 a.m., causing heavy damage to the house along Aldean Drive.

Fire officials said the man was able to get out safely after a smoke alarm inside the home alerted him to the fire.

READ: 30-foot hole opens up in front of Ocala home, residents evacuated

Eight pets, including dogs and some other animals, did not survive the fire, according to Sanford Fire Department.

Pets killed in house fire in Sanford

The state fire marshal arrived at the scene shortly before 6 a.m. to begin an investigation into what caused the fire.

WATCH: ULA successfully launches Delta IV Heavy rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

Channel 9 has been there all morning and will continue to bring you updates here on WFTV.com and on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group