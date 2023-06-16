Dr. Phillips Center hopes to receive $175 million from Orange County tourist development tax

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders heard from several groups Friday looking for a slice of the tourist development tax.

That’s the money visitors pay to stay in hotels, motels and short-stay rentals. Last year, the county collected more than $330 million.

The Citizen Advisory Task Force heard from a long list of groups asking for tourism revenue at the meeting, and there’s only so much money to hand out. The groups include the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, UCF Sports and the Amway Center.

Read: Orange County leaders look to dish out millions of tourist development tax dollars

Dr. Phillips wants $175 million to expand.

If approved, construction could start as early as 2024.

Read: Orange County organizations learn how to qualify for portion of tourism development tax

Officials said these plans are not just for the center but will impact the community for years. The goal is to bring international tourism to Central Florida.

“The arts center has had the chance to really deliver its purpose,” Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of Dr. Phillips. “And so, when you feel that people are behind that and enjoying it, it just makes all the effort worthwhile.”

Ramsberger said they hope that if the funding comes through, they hope to have the new expansion open by 2027.

Read: Board weighs how to use $287M in Orange County tourism tax money

The plan includes building the front plaza side and back of the campus, an auditorium to hold 8,000 people, 10,000 square feet of event space, a roof garden and restaurants.

Ramsberger said these expansions are expected to bring in a million visitors annually, along with new jobs.

The TDT Task Force will give a recommendation of the center to the county commissioners, who will make the final decision.

The next meeting will be on June 26 at 2 p.m.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group