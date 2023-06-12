Dr. Phillips Center and Pepsico renew partnership and announce expanded commitment to arts program

ORLANDO, Fla. — With the multi-year agreement signed between Orlando’s Phillips Center and PepsiCo Orlando, area residents can look forward to even more of a commitment to the arts between the two partners.

As the 2023 season begins, the “Giveback Initiative” will once again treat Orlando area residents from all backgrounds, ages, and economic statuses to free performances.

In the past five seasons, over 3,500 beneficiaries have been impacted by the community giveback initiative

Also, included will be free transportation, a complimentary meal, an interactive pre-show experience, and even a gift bag. In past years, the largest program to date was for the four-week run of Hamilton, which raised $236,000 to host more than a thousand students, teachers, families, community groups, first responders, and veterans for a performance.

“Their sponsorship will change lives with forever memories of the arts center,” said Kathy Ramsberger, President & CEO of Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts. Ramsberger added the Dr. Phillips Center is grateful for our long-standing partnership.”

As this season kicked off earlier this month, 100 Metro Orlando Boy Scouts and Boys & Girls Club of America attended free performance of “Into The Woods, presented at the Walt Disney Theater.

