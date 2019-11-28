Drive-by kills man who was having family dinner in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Wednesday evening while he was eating dinner with his family, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.
Officials said it happened in the 100 block of North Franklin Street around 7:45 p.m.
Police were later able to determine the 35-year-old man was fatally shot in a drive-by.
Suspect information has yet to be released.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
