Drive-thru bandit turns Eustis Wendy’s into late-night buffet, police say

EUSTIS, Fla. — Police in Eustis said a hungry intruder turned a Wendy’s location into his own personal buffet.

Officers said the fast-food break-in happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on South Bay Street.

Police said the incident was captured on surveillance video, and it shows a man climbing through the drive-thru window.

According to investigators, the man rummaged through the kitchen, munching on various ingredients, including a raw potato.

He also appeared to stuff his pockets with condiments.

After satisfying his cravings, police said the man walked out the front door.

Anyone with information on the fast-food heist is asked to call the Eustis Police Department.

