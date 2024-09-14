DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A Texas man is headed to prison in Florida for hitting and killing another man with his car in 2021 in what was later determined to be a deliberate act.

After a three-day trial, a Volusia County jury found now 42-year-old Anthony Adum guilty Thursday afternoon on charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash with death, DUI manslaughter, and vehicular homicide.

According to court records, Adum was under the influence of drugs and alcohol as he drove recklessly around Daytona Beach on March 21, 2021.

Daytona Beach Police Officers were called to the Intersection of West International Speedway Boulevard and Nova Road just after 9 p.m. that day for reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Responding officers arrived to find 45-year-old Christopher Watson suffering from serious traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

Watson was taken to Halifax Hospital and died from his injuries the next day.

After interviewing a passenger who was in the car with Adum at the time and reviewing surveillance video from the intersection, investigators learned Adum had run over Watson intentionally.

The video shows Adum’s silver Hyundai recklessly entering the intersection with the driver’s side door already open.

Adum is then seen driving directly towards Watson as he sat on the sidewalk, before Adum jumps from the moving car just before the impact.

Investigators added that Adum appeared to drive in a circle through the intersection before hitting Watson, but he was forced to make a second circle because another car caused him to slow down the first time.

Adum tried to run away from the scene but was quickly stopped by an unmarked police car.

Assistant State Attorney Mark Interliccchio successfully tried the case against Adum for the state.

Adum will be sentenced by a judge on a date still to be determined.

Driver convicted of murder for intentionally hitting man sitting on Daytona Beach sidewalk in 2021 Anthony Adum, 42, convicted by a Volusia County jury on charges of second-degree murder, leaving the scene of a crash with death, DUI manslaughter, and vehicular homicide for the March 21, 2021 crash that killed 45-year-old Christopher Watson.

