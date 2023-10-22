Driver dies after crashing into building in downtown Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Police said a person died Sunday morning after they crashed into a building in downtown Kissimmee.

Officers said the driver crashed into a building at the corner of Neptune Road and Broadway around 5:40 a.m.

First responders said the person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead.

Kissimmee’s traffic homicide unit is investigating the crash. Officers said the cause remains unknown.

Police said the building sustained damage and will have to be assessed.

