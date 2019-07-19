Driver flees scene after backing into, killing 1-year-old boy in Daytona Beach, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A 1-year-old boy is dead after a driver backed into him in an Daytona Beach apartment complex parking lot and then fled the scene on foot, police say.
Daytona Beach police chief Craig Capri said when the driver got out of his car and saw he’d hit a child just before 9 p.m. Thursday, he ran from the area. Capri said the driver has been identified as Earnest Ponder, 29.
The boy killed in the crash has not been identified.
As of Friday morning, police said they are still searching for Ponder. They said he is not known to the toddler’s family, but is known by other residents of the complex, which is located off of George Engram Boulevard and Charles Street.
Anyone with information on Ponder’s whereabout is asked to call police.
Capri said Ponder is facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing death.
“He can run all he wants, but we’re gonna catch him,” Capri said.
