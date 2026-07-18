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Driver killed in crash after vehicle leaves road in Orange County

A driver was killed after a vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned in Orange County

By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com
Orange County Sheriff's office (Nick Papantonis)
By Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Landstar Boulevard north of Borg Street. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No additional details about the driver have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

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Jake Jordan

Jake Jordan, WFTV.com

Jake Jordan is a UCF Radio and Television alum on the WFTV Content Center Team. He hosts podcasts and live shows, and previously worked as a producer, reporter, and anchor on Orlando's Morning News with Scott Anez.

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