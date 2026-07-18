Driver killed in crash after vehicle leaves road in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on Landstar Boulevard north of Borg Street. Investigators said the vehicle left the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said.

No additional details about the driver have been released.

The Florida Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

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