Driver sentenced for running from Osceola County crash that killed Kissimmee woman, 1-year-old boy

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to spend decades in prison Tuesday for leaving the scene of a crash in Osceola County that killed a Kissimmee woman and a baby boy.

The crash happened on June 5, 2022 on U.S. Highway 192 at the intersection of Arthur J. Gallagher Blvd.

See a map below:

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford Expedition driven by 30-year-old Rolando Buron-Gutierrez was westbound on U.S. 192 approaching the intersection with Gallagher Blvd. just after 4:15 p.m. when it slammed into the back of a 2022 Toyota Corolla that was stopped for traffic.

The driver and a passenger in the Corolla were taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center. A second passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Hospital.

One of those passengers, identified only as a 39-year-old woman from Kissimmee died at the hospital days later on June 9th. The second passenger, a one-year-old boy, died at Arnold Palmer Hospital another two days later on June 11th.

The driver of the Corolla survived.

After the collision, troopers say Buron-Gutierrez fled from the crash scene on foot. Osceola County deputies assisted FHP in locating and arresting him that same night.

Buron-Gutierrez later pleaded guilty to two counts of leaving the scene of a crash involving death and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

On Tuesday, Buron Gutierrez was sentenced to spend a total of 60 years in prison.

