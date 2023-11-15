Driver seriously injured in crash with Amazon truck in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Marion County that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

FHP troopers and Marion County Fire-Rescue responded to the intersection of SE 174th Court and East Highway 40 just after 11 a.m. for reports of a crash between an Amazon tractor trailer and a minivan.

According to Marion County Fire-Rescue, multiple 911 callers reported that the driver of the van was injured and trapped in the vehicle.

First responders were on scene within five minutes of the initial call and confirmed that a person was trapped inside the minivan. Ten minutes later, firefighters say they were able to successfully extricate the driver from the van.

The van driver was taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. Their current condition is unknown.

The Amazon truck driver was not injured.

FHP’s investigation into the exact cause of the crash is ongoing. Troopers have not said who was at fault.

