Driver sought after deadly hit-and-run crash in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — State troopers are investigating a deadly hit-and-run traffic crash they say killed an elderly man Tuesday night in Marion County.

It happened just before 8 p.m. along State Road 200 at the intersection of SW 60th Street in Ocala.

Investigators said the area was dark and without lighting.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the man was walking across the westbound lanes of SR-200, pushing a cart of groceries, when a van, traveling westbound, struck him.

FHP said the driver of the van didn’t stop after the collision and continued traveling west on SR-200, leaving the scene of the crash.

Officials said the pedestrian, 76, of Ocala, died at the crash site.

Investigators describe the hit-and-run vehicle as:

Full-sized van

Dark in color

Has topper

Has front-end damage to grill area

Troopers are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run driver and/or the vehicle to contact Florida Highway Patrol at 352- 512-6641 or CrimeStoppers at 352-368-STOP (7867).

