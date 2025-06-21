Driver surrenders in fatal Orange County bicycle crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol has released information regarding A bicyclist who was struck and killed around 11:50 pm on Apopka Vineland Road.

The incident occurred as the vehicle and the bicyclist traveled northbound on Apopka Vineland Road near Mims Road. The driver veered into the bike lane, resulting in the collision.

After the crash, the driver continued northbound before reporting to the police.

The bicyclist was transported to ORMC, where they were pronounced deceased. After realizing he may have hit something, the driver turned himself in to the Apopka Police Department.

Authorities are still investigating the incident to determine the cause of the crash.

