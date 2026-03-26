Driver who tried to hijack planes at Daytona Beach faces multiple charges

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of crashing his car through a fence at Daytona Beach International Airport and then trying to hijack planes will stay in jail.

Bryan Parker is facing several charges, including state charges.

The Volusia Sheriff’s Office released wild body camera video of Parker’s arrest. It picks up right after Bryan Parker crashed through the fence at the airport. He tells investigators he doesn’t remember anything and that he’s under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Parker walked into court wearing a weighted blue vest, commonly known as a suicide or safety smock…one day after investigators said he caused chaos at the Daytona Beach International Airport.

Witnesses said Parker’s car almost hit an occupied Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University plane while it was taxiing.

Then, law enforcement saw Parker get out of his car and try to get inside a plane, but it was locked. He was able to get inside of two airplanes before being taken into custody.

Parker later tells a deputy he doesn’t know what happened.

“I went to an AA meeting and next thing I know I am doing cocaine, drinking, and smoking pot,” said Parker.

We looked into Parker’s past. He’s faced multiple drug and alcohol related charges as well as burglary and assault.

A friend of Parker’s tells us that many people have tried to help him.

“Everybody who knows him knows things have been escalating, and we’ve all stepped back because we know there’s nothing we can do,” said the friend.

Parker is now facing a long list of charges, including aircraft piracy, trespass of an operational area of an airport, DUI, and indecent exposure.

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