Drivers traveling along I-95 will see changes this weekend

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Interstate 95 southbound rest area in Brevard County is officially closed.

It’s the rest area between Deering Parkway and State Road 46 in Mims.

Construction could impact I-95 southbound drive, along with intermittent day and night lane closures.

The next rest area is 58 miles to the south, at Mile Marker 169 between St. John’s Heritage Parkway and State Road 514.

The Florida Department of Transportation closed the rest area as they began construction for a new rest area.

Crews will increase the number of truck spaces from 33 to 79 and install a fenced-in pet area and an EV charging infrastructure.

FDOT expects it to reopen in 2025.

