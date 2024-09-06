FHP: 2 hurt in crash involving school bus and car near Wildwood

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving a school bus and a car Friday morning in Sumter County.

10:45 a.m. update:

Troopers said a woman driving of a Ford Escort wagon was traveling eastbound on CR-222.

A bus operated by Sumter District Schools was southbound on CR-223.

Investigators said the Escort’s driver failed to stop at a posted stop sign and entered the path of the school bus.

The bus collided with the station wagon, causing injuries to both drivers.

Troopers said the Escort’s driver, 68, of Bushnell, suffered serious injuries and the bus driver, 50, of Wildwood, had minor injuries.

Both women were taken to a hospital.

A total of 14 middle and high school students were on the bus at the time of the crash, according to troopers.

One student complained of injures but did not require medical transport, FHP said.

Investigators said all of the students were released to their parents.

Original story:

Florida Highway Patrol is at the scene of a crash involving a school bus and a car in Sumter County.

Troopers responded before 9 a.m. Friday to the area of County Road-222 and County Road-223 near Wildwood.

A witness told Channel 9 that first responders had to cut a car involved in the crash to free someone who was trapped inside.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for details about who was hurt and what led to the crash.

