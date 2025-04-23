Drought conditions continue in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our hot and dry weather pattern continues in Central Florida.

Our area will see highs in the upper 80s and low 90s on Wednesday.

Coastal communities will stay in the low 80s with cooling winds off the water.

A very small possibility of an isolated shower today near the I-75 corridor along the sea breeze.

For the rest of the week, our skies will remain dry and temperatures will be warm.

Daytime highs will be flirting with the will be Daytime highs will flirt with the 90s for the rest of the week.

A small possibility of rain returns to the forecast on Sunday and early next week.

