Drunken Lakeland woman crashes into pond with child in passenger seat, deputies say

LAKELAND, Fla. - A Lakeland woman was drunk when she drove a truck with an 8-year-old child in the passenger's seat into a retention pond, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Michelle Snover, 33, was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, property damage and negligent child abuse without bodily harm.
Related Headlines
A Polk County Sheriff's Office report said Snover drove through the end of a cul-de-sac and into a retention pond.
The report said Snover's 8-year-old passenger was able to get out of the truck and ask neighbors for help.
Snover initially told deputies she had taken a ride-sharing service to the pond, the report said. It also said she failed a sobriety test and her blood alcohol concentration was .13, which is above the legal limit of .08.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}