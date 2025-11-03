Dry, comfortable Monday across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a comfortable start to the day in Central Florida.

As you head out the door Monday morning, it won’t feel as cool as the chill we had over the weekend.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said all in all, it will shape up to be a very nice day, with afternoon highs in the mid 70s.

Looking ahead, it will be a quiet week across the Channel 9 viewing area, with mostly sunny and dry conditions and afternoon temperatures returning to seasonal levels.

Monday forecast (WFTV) Monday will be a dry and comfortable day in Central Florida. (WFTV staff)

Highs will be in the low 80s for most of the week.

Crimi said the tropics are quiet and will remain that way, at least for the next 7 days.

