Dry, warm weather continues throughout the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Our dry and warm stretch of weather continued Wednesday and more of the same is likely for Thursday.

We will again see clear skies tonight and some areas of fog may develop towards daybreak. Morning lows will be in the low 60s.

Abundant sunshine is again anticipated for Thursday. Dry conditions will also prevail, with temps in the low 80s.

The stagnant weather pattern continues into Friday. We will again see mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

The big travel weekend looks great across the region. Expect just a few clouds both Saturday and Sunday with dry weather. Highs for the weekend will be in the low 80s.

The quiet conditions will continue to start Thanksgiving week, with a few showers possible by the middle of next week.

Weather Update: 11/19/2025

Weather Update: 11/19/2025

Weather Update: 11/19/2025

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group